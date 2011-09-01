Backpack Safety for Kids

Aching back and shoulders…weakened muscles…tingling arms…stooped posture.

Does your child have these symptoms after wearing a heavy school backpack?

Carrying too much weight in a pack or wearing it the wrong way can lead to pain and strain.

You can take these steps to help your child load and wear a backpack the right way:

How to Load a Backpack

Never let your child carry more than 15 percent of their weight.

Load the heaviest items closest to your child’s back (at the back of the pack).

Arrange books and materials so they won’t slide around in the backpack.

Take out any items that aren’t necessary for the day’s activities.

On days the backpack is too loaded, your child can hand-carry a book or other item.

If the backpack is too heavy, consider using a book bag on wheels if your child’s school allows it.

How to Wear a Backpack