Avoiding Diabetes: Identifying and Treating Pre-Diabetes

About 86 million Americans have pre-diabetes, meaning they're at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. What's more, many of them don't realize it, according to Jennifer Kirby, MD, an endocrinologist and diabetes specialist.

But the good news: This diagnosis doesn't guarantee you'll get diabetes. "Diabetes and pre-diabetes are extraordinarily responsive to weight," Kirby says. "For patients who lose even a small amount of weight, 3 to 5 percent of their weight, that can make a big difference." One study showed a 7 percent weight loss kept half of patients with pre-diabetes from progressing to diabetes.

In this week's podcast, Kirby explains how UVA-certified diabetes educators work with patients to prevent and treat diabetes. This can include diet changes, nutrition education, exercise and medication.

Listen to the podcast: