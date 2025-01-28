Q&A: Will We Have an At-Home HPV Test? + Answers to Other Cervical Cancer Screening Questions

During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, we're reminded to do what we can to prevent and eliminate this cancer. About 11,500 Americans get diagnosed with it each year. Luckily, we have 2 powerful tools: cervical cancer screenings and the HPV vaccine. But what about an at-home HPV test? Is it possible we could skip Pap smears altogether?

In this Q&A, Paola Gehrig, MD, and Carrie Sapato, MD, answer this and other common questions about cervical cancer screening.

We've seen companies advertising at-home HPV tests online. Are these real?

Sapato: You'll notice most of these have a disclaimer that says they're "not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure disease." The tests popping up on Google are not FDA-approved to diagnose HPV.

How close are we to an FDA-approved at-home HPV test?

Sapato: The only FDA-approved tests for self collection are to be done in a healthcare setting. There are trials of home collection but no FDA-approved options at this time. Of note, the at-home HPV test collection trials showed great promise for this option.

At UVA Health, we offer patients the option of self collection (at-home HPV test). However, these tests only test for HPV. So if the HPV is positive, they would still need an exam with a speculum to collect the Pap smear/cytology (looking at the cells under the microscope).

How often should you get a Pap smear?