Ask a Geriatrician: I'm Forgetting Things. Do I Have Dementia?

Question: I’m starting to forget normal words during everyday conversation, and I’m only 55. Am I losing it? Or is this normal? My kids think I have dementia. They might be joking, but I’m secretly worried. Should I be?

Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD

This question reflects a very common worry. Many of us hit middle age and start to notice changes. Our joints ache, our energy levels take a dive, and we take extra notice when we leave our credit card at home or forget the name of a friend’s cat. To a certain extent, we’re aware that aging will happen. But we don’t always know what’s normal wear and tear vs. a sign of serious disease.

So, we wonder: Is this forgetfulness a sign of aging or the start of dementia?

Our expert geriatrician, Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD, breaks down what’s normal and what’s not.

Normal: Not Signs of Dementia

You might feel like you’re losing it, but plenty of factors — health, sleep, stress — can impact your memory.

Forgetting Things

Can’t find the right word for something? Left the kettle on to boil? Wore a light sweater on a cold night? You might feel embarrassed, but these are all examples of memory changes with aging that we expect. As we age, it can take longer for our “recall memory” to kick in. It’s expected if on an occasion we forget an acquaintance’s name. Or if you’re talking to a friend about a famous singer but the name just isn’t rolling off your tongue.

Losing Things

Even misplacing your glasses or car keys on a regular basis doesn’t mean you’re on the road to dementia. Brain fog that slows you down or makes multitasking difficult — this can happen for lots of reasons — most of which are not dementia.

Not Normal: Signs of Early Dementia

Here's signs that could be associated with dementia and that you would want to get checked out by a healthcare provider.

Confusion in Familiar Places

If you're really feeling disoriented, confused, and lost in familiar settings, like your workplace or living room, it could be a sign of something serious.

Forgetting Common Terms

There’s a difference between types of forgetfulness. If you forget the name of a neighbor’s dog, that’s different than not knowing the word for "dog." Talk with your provider if you, or someone close to you, is no longer able to recognize numbers or perform simple addition.