7 Quick Questions With Liver Transplant Doctor Curtis Argo

A liver transplant can give someone with chronic liver disease or liver failure another chance at a healthy life. But many people spend years on the transplant waitlist because there aren't enough organs for everyone. Some people die before they can get this life-saving surgery.
Doctors like Curtis Argo, MD, are working to change that. He's medical director of the living donor liver transplant program at UVA Health. A living liver donation is when a healthy person gives part of their liver to someone who needs a transplant. Each section can grow into a whole liver in each person.
Get To Know a Liver Transplant Doctor
We asked Argo our 7 quick questions.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
Approaching patients with humility and humanism and providing them with information and my advice/opinion to help guide them to their best options that fit their perspective on their health and navigating health care, especially with the commitment that being a liver transplant patient entails.
2. What's your favorite part of your job?
Seeing a patient go from suffering from liver disease complications to liver transplant and the improvement in quality of life that usually follows.
3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?
Navigating unknown and unfamiliar situations.
4. What do you do for stress relief?
I read, exercise, spend time with family and friends, watch sports (baseball and racing are my favorites).
5. Dogs or cats?
Dogs.
Ready to Save a Life?
You can save someone's life with a living kidney or liver donation.
