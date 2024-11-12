Are Seed Oils Toxic?

Seed oils are apparently the most recent thing trying to kill me. At least according to social media. You can’t even post a picture of your children enjoying a birthday cake without someone creeping into your mentions to ask if you’re really okay feeding them those “toxic” seed oils.

And in parenting groups, anxious parents hunt for "clean" baby formulas that are seed oil-free. But what’s really the deal with seed oils? And is toxic really the right word?

We talked to Katherine Basbaum, MS, RD, a clinical dietician at UVA Health.

“While it’s important for parents to research and make the safest nutrition choices for their children, the infinite amount of information on the internet and on social media can be overwhelming and confusing,” Basbaum says.

What Does Toxic Mean?

Toxic means that a substance can cause death or injury. Lead is toxic. So is arsenic.

But depending on the dose, almost anything can be toxic. Your body needs water and salt for survival. But at high levels, both can also kill you. Really, anything in excess carries health risks.

That’s why most health professionals tend to advocate for “balance.”

Saying seed oil is toxic really needs some kind of qualifier. They're more toxic than water, but less toxic than many other foods. It still can be safely included in your favorite recipes.

Should All Seed Oil Be Avoided?

A balanced diet generally means not consuming oils in large quantities. Whether that oil is sunflower, rapeseed, avocado, or olive, you’re usually only going to use a little bit.

Most of the time, people use oils when they’re cooking. And what oil is best to use depends on what you’re making. While avocado and olive oil may be “healthier” oils, they also carry strong flavors. Brownies made with olive oil might be interesting. But they probably won’t suit most people.

But seed oils aren't always the healthiest option. “It is true that contaminants can form when these vegetable oils undergo the refining process to remove unwanted tastes, colors, or odors,” Basbaum says.

Can Seed Oils Be Healthy?

Everyone should be working towards a balanced diet. But seed oils can be an important part of that. Seed oils have omega-6 fatty acids, an essential fatty acid that provides many health benefits.

Just like omega-3s, omega-6 fatty acids can’t be produced by your body. You need to get them through your food.

The benefits of omega-6 fats aren’t talked about much because we don’t really have to encourage people to eat them. Pretty much all of the ways you can get omega-6 fats are delicious. But there are a lot of benefits:

Lowers LDL cholesterol

Keep blood sugar in check

And reduces the symptoms of:

Diabetic neuropathy

Rheumatoid arthritis

Allergies

ADHD

Eczema

High blood pressure

Menopause

Multiple sclerosis

Osteoporosis

Premenstrual syndrome

Don’t Omega-6 Fatty Acids Cause Inflammation?

They sure do. And that’s part of why you need them. Inflammation is how your body fights off germs and heals injuries.

But too much inflammation, or chronic inflammation, can cause a long list of problems, including arthritis and heart conditions.