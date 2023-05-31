Are Brain Aneurysms Hereditary?

Brain aneurysms are the silent killer you don't see coming. Most don’t cause symptoms until it’s too late.

A brain aneurysm is a weak spot in a blood vessel in your brain. Like water through a gardening hose, blood keeps flowing through your blood vessel like normal until that weak spot breaks and bursts open (ruptures). That causes a bleeding stroke (subarachnoid hemorrhage).

When you hear “stroke,” you likely think of the most common type, called ischemic stroke. Bleeding strokes caused by ruptured brain aneurysms are even more deadly. One-fourth of people with a ruptured brain aneurysm die within 24 hours. Another 25% die within 3 months. And 66% of people who live beyond then suffer permanent brain damage.

So what can you do about this deadly threat that you can’t see or feel? Brain aneurysms run in families, meaning they’re hereditary. Knowing your risk can save your life. If you can find out you have a brain aneurysm before it bursts, doctors can watch and treat it.

Why a Family Medical History Matters

Many people find out they have a brain aneurysm by accident. They get imaging for another medical issue, and the brain aneurysm shows up on the scan. But a recent review of dozens of research studies found 5-20% of patients with a brain aneurysm have a family member with one.

Matthew Thomas, ScM, CGC, a UVA Health genetic counselor, helps people understand their risk. We asked him who should think about screening or genetic counseling for brain aneurysms.

Should I Be Screened for Brain Aneurysms?