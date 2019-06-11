Anisometropia: You’ve Probably Never Heard of this Common Cause of Headaches

Anisometropia is a condition where one eye has significantly better vision than the other. Since our eyes work together to see, that difference in eyesight can put strain on the brain and can cause bad headaches.

It's generally better to treat it with contact lenses than with glasses. Watch Evan Kaufman, OD, explain anisometropia and how it is treated.

Watch Evan Kaufman, OD, Explain Anisometropia