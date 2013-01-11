A Night at the Sleep Center: Video

Your wake up in the morning feeling like you haven’t slept at all.

Your partner complains about your loud, almost violent snoring.

You have trouble getting to sleep, and when you do, you often wake up many times during the night.

These sorts of sleep issues are very common, but don’t have to be permanent.

Doctors and researchers at UVA’s Sleep Disorders Center in Charlottesville are able to diagnose and treat all sorts of sleep issues.

Patients referred to the sleep center usually stay in a hotel-like room for a night, allowing doctors and technicians to monitor their sleeping and breathing habits.

The most common reason for coming to the sleep center is sleep apnea, a potentially deadly — but treatable — disorder involving difficulty breathing while sleeping.

Check this video to learn more about how the sleep center can help you!