A Cancer Center Without Walls: More Advanced Care through Telemedicine

A cancer diagnosis means worry and fear for the future. But patients who live many miles away from advanced care face the additional stress of long drives and being away from home.

A new partnership will address this challenge. The Cancer Center Without Walls will use telemedicine, a system where healthcare providers examine and communicate with a patient through a monitor and broadband connection, to bring specialists and clinical trials to patients in southwest Virginia and Appalachia.

The Virginia Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission is funding the center through an 18-month, $965,000 grant.

More information is available in this news release.