7 Quick Questions With Pediatric Neurosurgeon Heather Spader

A pediatric neurosurgeon, Heather Spader, MD, performs surgery to treat children with conditions affecting the brain, spine, and nerves. She helps kids with brain and spinal cord tumors, craniosynostosis, epilepsy, hydrocephalus, Chiari malformations, and more.

Get to Know a UVA Health Children's Neurosurgeon

We asked Spader our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Having family members that have been sick and in the hospital and watching the process, and, sometimes, watching the struggle that they go through to figure out how to make the system work and get the answers that they need.

I realize how daunting the medical system can be, even when you understand the medical system. Trying to make that as easy as possible for families is really important.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I went into neurosurgery because I like doing surgery. So that is naturally the favorite part of my job.

The other thing I really enjoy is seeing kids that come in with epilepsy and they maybe have been seizing 5 or 10 times an hour, and they walk out of the hospital without any seizures. Being able to see a problem and fix it and to see the enormous satisfaction that parents have that their child is going to be okay.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

I think the hardest thing about being a patient is getting your questions answered in a timely way. It's, "How do I get ahold of my doctor?" Or, "Are they going to get back to me?" or "Am I going to be able to reschedule this appointment?" Those are little things, but I think that they're important because nobody likes waiting for results and having unanswered questions.