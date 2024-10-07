7 Quick Questions with Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist Bridget Donovan, MD

As a maternal-fetal medicine specialist, Bridget Donovan, MD, helps patients through high-risk pregnancies.

"We really walk through the whole pregnancy journey and delivery with them," she says. "And one of the really wonderful aspects of that is getting to be a calming presence and safe person at these moments in their lives." One of the things she says gets her through the harder days are the handwritten notes she keeps from former patients. Getting to see former patients again through subsequent pregnancies helps, too.

We asked Donovan our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Bridget Donovan, MD

I think my faith has most inspired my approach to patient care.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I think my favorite part of my job is counseling through unclear scenarios. Really, maternal-fetal medicine is about teaching the patient.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

I can never remember what questions I want to ask my doctor, and so I have to write everything down and bring it with me to my appointment.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

For stress relief, I run. I run a lot.