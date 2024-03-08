7 Quick Questions With Colorectal Surgeon Sook Hoang

A double board-certified colorectal surgeon, Sook Hoang, MD, treats a variety of colon and rectal disorders. She specializes in minimally invasive robotic and laparoscopic approaches. And she's among our colon cancer surgeons who've earned the highest rating from U.S. News & World Report.

Meet a Charlottesville-Based Colorectal Surgeon

We sat down with Hoang and asked her our 7 Quick Questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Sook Hoang, MD

Growing up my mother used to say to me after a difficult test or a challenging day at school “So long as you did your best.” I still carry that with me every day. I come to work and do the best that I can for every case and every patient that I care for.

In this field there are many variables we can not control. But I can control the effort and commitment I put into my work. I do the best I can even if that means asking for help when I feel I've reached my maximum capability.

2. What’s your favorite part of your job?

I love the people I work with every day. From the trainees, OR staff, nurses, co-surgeons, other providers within the institution and, of course, the patients. I love that I can come to work every day and be surrounded by people with the same passion and commitment to patient care. I'm fortunate to be at an institution where I can treat a diverse patient population from diverse backgrounds. I enjoy learning about my patients' professions, interests, and passions.

3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?

I fear the unknown. For example, not understanding what a lab test means, or not knowing what the outcome of a test may be. As a patient myself, I know the anxiety that comes with surveillance exams, and therefore, I really appreciate quick and prompt communication of results from my providers.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I enjoy running and spending time with my family. Although toddler care has its own stressors, I love playing with my children and watching them experience new things like being at the beach for the first time, or trying their first taste of ice cream.

5. Dogs or Cats?

My 8-year-old pup is my first born child.