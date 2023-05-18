7 Quick Questions With Certified Nurse Midwife Erin Parish-Gibson

People usually only consider calling a midwife for childbirth. But they do a lot more than that.

They can help with:

Fertility tests and treatments

Provide reproductive care

Diagnosing medical conditions

Hormonal changes related to menopause, puberty, or medical conditions

Childbirth

You can see a certified nurse midwife for a lifetime instead of just a pregnancy.

A Certified Nurse Midwife With Years of Experience

Erin Parish-Gibson, CNM, is a certified nurse midwife and an advanced practice registered nurse.

We asked her our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Erin Parish-Gibson, CNM

Being on the other side. I feel like it's really important to treat all patients the way I would want to be treated if I was in their shoes.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Getting to know people and hear their stories at their initial visits. Then, at follow-up visits, seeing the progress they’ve made and how positively my care has impacted them.

3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?

The lack of control. Not knowing how I’m going to be treated. Knowing that the providers and staff are in the position of power.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

Yell at the TV during hockey games. Garden and camp with my wife and daughter.

5. Dogs or Cats?

I have both and would have many, many more if space and partner would allow.