7 Quick Questions With Cardiologist Chad Hoyt, MD

As a Charlottesville cardiologist, Chad A. Hoyt, MD, specializes in caring for people with heart disease throughout central Virginia. He has a special interest in advanced cardiovascular imaging.

For Hoyt, providing the best care possible means treating patients like family. "My patients become my friends," he says. "I make every effort to get to know many of their personal details. And take the time needed to chat with them. I try to focus on more than just their physical needs."

Get to Know a Charlottesville-Based Cardiologist

We asked UVA Health cardiologist Chad Hoyt our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Cardiologist Chad Hoyt, MD

My approach to patient care has been modeled after some physicians I've worked with. I really respected that they put the patient first. And they take time to care about the person as a whole. I try to emulate that quality.

The great thing about being a medical student, a resident, an intern, and a fellow in training is you get to see how different physicians provide care. Some do an amazing job. And I try to take the best from each one.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

My favorite part is providing clinical care, and communicating with the patients. I love the communication part. I have two jobs: the administrative job and the clinical job. But providing patient care is what I like the most. On the administrative side, my favorite role is mentoring younger physicians.

3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?

I don't want to get unexpected results or unexpected bad news. And just like everyone else, my fear is that I'm going to need to take additional medication or need a surgical procedure.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I like to play golf, exercise, and travel. And I like to watch sports. I'm a huge sports fanatic. So those are all avenues for stress relief for me.

5. Dogs or Cats?

I'm a huge dog lover. We have two dogs.