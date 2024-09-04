7 Quick Questions With Pediatrician Vivian Nzedu

Vivian A. Nzedu, MD, FAAP, is a board-certified general pediatrician with over 20 years of experience at UVA Health Children's Pediatrics Manassas. Nzedu is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and she has served as Clinical Instructor of Pediatrics for the Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Nzedu grew up in Nigeria. The disproportionate effects of preventable illnesses on children inspired her interest in general pediatrics. She went on to get her medical degree from the University of Nigeria College of Medicine and Surgery and completed her pediatric residency and chief residency at the Harlem Hospital Center in New York.

She enjoys singing and can be found sharing songs in choirs, her home, and to her plants. Through the African Christian Fellowship, she also volunteers for short-term medical mission trips.

We asked Nzedu our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

That this beautifully complex body we have is a gift we get to maintain well so it last a really really long time.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

The joy of seeing a healthy, happy child and the partnership with families to help a sick child get better.