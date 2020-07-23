7 Quick Questions with Urologist & Male Infertility Expert Ryan Smith

Urologist Ryan Smith, MD, treats a variety of conditions related to men's health, including:

Smith is especially interested in male infertility and other fertility-related conditions and procedures.

Meet a UVA Urologist

We asked Smith to talk more about his passion for men's health and treating male infertility.

1. Why did you become a doctor?

It is an immense privilege to help others and to be entrusted with their health care. The idea of being part of a diverse team of individuals passionate about helping all people, regardless of circumstance, strongly appealed to me. My decision to become a doctor was also driven by values instilled in me by my faith and family.

2. Why did you choose your specialty?

I really enjoyed the combination of medicine and surgery. Urologists have developed and pioneered some of the most advanced technology in medicine and we utilize robotic, endoscopic and microsurgical techniques.

We see a diverse group of patients from young healthy couples struggling with infertility to patients with advanced cancer. I was also fortunate to learn from some passionate leaders and educators in urology at UVA.

3. What’s one thing about your specialty that might surprise people?

I knew early on that I wanted to help couples struggling with infertility and urologists are a vital part of that team. When a couple undergoes a fertility evaluation, male factor infertility is present in at least 50% of cases. As Urologists, we are experts in male reproductive medicine and surgery.

4. What’s the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

Right now at UVA Urology, we have several areas of groundbreaking research. One collaborative project involves developing a new diagnostic test in male infertility and a way of selecting the best sperm for assisted reproduction.

We also have a trial using a silicone band technology to evaluate and quantify environmental and occupational exposures in men struggling with infertility.

Also, we have recently started a clinical trial investigating the use of low-intensity shockwave therapy to treat erectile dysfunction.