Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

7 Quick Questions With Urologist Gregg Eure

by Megan E. Davis

Get to know your doctor with 7 quick questions

As a urologist, Gregg Eure, MD, specializes in men's health. He helps patients with prostate disease, erectile dysfunction, and kidney stones. He also performs no-scalpel vasectomies.

His expertise includes treatments for benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate, including minimally invasive and laser techniques.

Meet a Culpeper-Based Urologist

We asked Eure our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Greg Eure, MD

My mentor, Paul Schellhammer. He led by example, did a lot of clinical research, and really set the stage for me to develop a national reputation.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Helping patients. I think we go into medicine with that in mind. I think that's one of the great things about urology — you can diagnose the problem and then use procedures to fix that condition.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

Whether my provider is up-to-date and going to provide the best options for me.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I enjoy sports, working out, travel, food, wine.

5. Last movie you watched?

It Ends With Us.

6. Thumbs up or down?

I thought it was enjoyable.

7. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles