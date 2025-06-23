7 Quick Questions With Urologist Gregg Eure

As a urologist, Gregg Eure, MD, specializes in men's health. He helps patients with prostate disease, erectile dysfunction, and kidney stones. He also performs no-scalpel vasectomies.
His expertise includes treatments for benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate, including minimally invasive and laser techniques.
Meet a Culpeper-Based Urologist
We asked Eure our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
My mentor, Paul Schellhammer. He led by example, did a lot of clinical research, and really set the stage for me to develop a national reputation.
2. What's your favorite part of your job?
Helping patients. I think we go into medicine with that in mind. I think that's one of the great things about urology — you can diagnose the problem and then use procedures to fix that condition.
3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?
Whether my provider is up-to-date and going to provide the best options for me.
4. What do you do for stress relief?
I enjoy sports, working out, travel, food, wine.
5. Last movie you watched?
It Ends With Us.
6. Thumbs up or down?
I thought it was enjoyable.
7. Dogs or cats?
Dogs.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.