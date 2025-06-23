7 Quick Questions With Urologist Gregg Eure

As a urologist, Gregg Eure, MD, specializes in men's health. He helps patients with prostate disease, erectile dysfunction, and kidney stones. He also performs no-scalpel vasectomies.

His expertise includes treatments for benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate, including minimally invasive and laser techniques.

Meet a Culpeper-Based Urologist

We asked Eure our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My mentor, Paul Schellhammer. He led by example, did a lot of clinical research, and really set the stage for me to develop a national reputation.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Helping patients. I think we go into medicine with that in mind. I think that's one of the great things about urology — you can diagnose the problem and then use procedures to fix that condition.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

Whether my provider is up-to-date and going to provide the best options for me.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I enjoy sports, working out, travel, food, wine.

5. Last movie you watched?

It Ends With Us.

6. Thumbs up or down?

I thought it was enjoyable.

7. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.