7 Quick Questions With Urologist David Pfeffer

David Pfeffer, MD, is a urologist at UVA Health who specializes in prostate, kidney, and other urologic cancers. He also treats kidney stone disease and performs vasectomies.
Meet a Urologist in Northern Virginia
We asked Pfeffer our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
We all have mentors in our lives, and those mentors teach you a methodology that you can use with patients. You pick and choose what works for you because no one’s the same. Some physicians use one technique or another technique to communicate with patients, and I try to draw upon my experiences with the people who have taught me urology to develop my skills as a physician, both in the office and in the operating room.
2. What's your biggest fear as a patient?
When I go to the doctor, I don’t usually have many fears. I’ve had major surgeries before, but I put my trust in the doctor because that’s what you have to do when you go to the physician. You have to trust them enough to make the right decisions for you, and so they’re your advocate. They’re the ones looking out for you, and that’s the way it should be.
3. What do you do for stress relief?
For stress relief, I like to travel. I garden. I have a dog that I like to take to the park, and I enjoy time with my children.
4. Dogs or cats?
Dogs.
5. Do you have any pets?
One rescue dog.
6. Last show you watched? Thumbs up or down?
I can't remember, but I know it was a thumbs up.
7. Best advice you've ever heard?
Your most important asset is time. You never get it back, so you better use it wisely.
