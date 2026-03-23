7 Quick Questions With Urologist Andrew Chung, MD

Andrew Chung, MD, is a urologist in Northern Virginia.

He treats a wide range of urinary tract disorders, including Peyronie's disease, urinary incontinence, and prostate cancer. He also specializes in minimally invasive surgical techniques like laparoscopy and endoscopy.

Meet a UVA Health Urologist

Get to know more about Chung and his clinical approach in these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

During my residency, our director told us that we always have to do the right thing, no matter how hard it is to do. That philosophy has stayed with me throughout my career.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Talking with patients and getting to learn about them and their families is always engaging and fulfilling for me.

3. What’s your biggest fear as a patient?

My biggest fear when I see a physician is not being heard.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I play piano, organ, guitar, bass guitar, and all sorts of instruments, and I do a little gardening on the side at my home. I build my own computers and play video games. I also have a dog that I walk every night for at least a couple miles.

5. Dogs or cats?

Both.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Dune: Part Two. Big thumbs up.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

My mentor taught me to focus on three things every day: care for my patients, learn something new, and spend time with my family.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Chung?

Visit his profile page.