7 Quick Questions With Urologist Alexander Henry

A urologist, Alexander Henry, MD, specializes in general urology, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and kidney stone disease. He has extensive experience with complex stone surgery, including PNCL and robotic surgery, and a wide variety of endoscopic BPH procedures.

Meet a UVA Health Urologist

We asked Henry our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My personal experiences with the healthcare system really affect the way I practice medicine. Just things that have happened to family members of mine, the way doctors have interacted with them, and how that made me feel. I really like to think about patients as family and what can I do to make their experience better.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Having a satisfied patient. It is very rewarding when we provide a treatment or complete a surgical procedure and the patient is very happy with the outcome.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

Leaving feeling like I've wasted my time in the sense that I went to a doctor for an issue but didn't feel like I got a satisfactory answer. And that rolls into the way I think about taking care of my own patients. I try to avoid that feeling for them.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I like to spend time with my family — my wife, and my two year old son, as well as our dog. I enjoy running for exercise and I like to play the guitar. My family likes to hike as well.

5. Dogs or cats?

We have one of each, so I'm pretty split.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Alien: Romulus — thumbs up.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

The easiest thing you can always do well is show up on time. I think that translates to a lot of different things in life, but making sure you're where you need to be when you need to be there always gets you off on the right foot.