7 Quick Questions With Urologic Oncologist Allison May

As urologic oncologist at UVA Cancer Center, Allison May, MD, treats patients with kidney and prostate cancer. This includes performing open and minimally invasive robotic procedures. May also researches better ways to treat kidney cancer.

Meet a Kidney & Prostate Cancer Doctor

We asked May our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I've been on the other side of it many times with various family members. When you're there and you're in a scary situation, you start to understand how patients feel. Now I can approach it with even more empathy and understanding.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Seeing patients do well. It's so rewarding when we work hard to give patients the best treatment that we can. When we see them doing well and living their lives, it's very rewarding.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

I have a major phobia of needles. I can operate on patients, but having my own blood drawn makes me a little bit faint.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

Go out into nature. I love to hike with my husband and sons. We love to go out into the Shenandoah Mountains, and be around the forest and the trees. That's very relaxing for me.

5. Dogs or cats?

We have cats.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

I watched Wicked recently and it was great.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Listen to yourself; listen to your intuition. That is something that has really carried me through a lot of difficult situations, and I think that's the best advice that I could give to anyone.