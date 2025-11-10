7 Quick Questions With Surgical Oncologist Simon Telian

Simon Telian, MD, is a surgical oncologist — or cancer surgeon — at UVA Health. He cares for people with a range of cancers, including breast, melanoma, endocrine, and gastrointestinal cancers.

Meet a Surgical Oncologist

We asked Telian our seven quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My approach has been shaped by my mentors and their focus on keeping patients well-informed and truly listening. Appointments keep getting shorter, and there’s often not enough time to hear everything a patient wants to share.

When you take time to listen and ask open-ended questions, patients often provide clues that help you understand what’s really going on. Listening also helps us empathize and guide the multidisciplinary care that best serves each patient.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Seeing patients after they’ve finished treatment and are doing well. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch them transition into the surveillance phase of care after a successful cancer journey.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

Whether I would have enough insurance coverage. I’ve always valued a multidisciplinary approach — having many doctors working together to cover every aspect of care. If I ever face a medical problem, I hope to have that same collaborative team supporting me.

4. What do you do for stress relief?