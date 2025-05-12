7 Quick Questions With Family Medicine Doctor Simeon Melaku

As a family medicine doctor, Simeon Melaku, DO, helps patients with many different health concerns, like high blood pressure, diabetes, and more. He's also board-certified in obesity medicine and treats patients with obesity and related conditions.

Meet a Virginia-Based Family Medicine Doctor

We asked Melaku our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

When I was in residency, my mentor was a family medicine physician. I took after his ways, the way he approached patients, the way he listened to them, the way he looked at them, the way he counseled them.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Seeing a patient that I've had an impact on come back to the office.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

That my doctor won't understand my concerns.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

Run, run, run.

5. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

6. Last movie you saw?

Madgascar.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Listen before you speak.

