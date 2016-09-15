7 Quick Questions: Meet Robert Dreicer

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

Robert Dreicer, MD, is a hematologist/oncologist at UVA Cancer Center. He currently serves as deputy director of UVA Cancer Center and as the director of solid tumor oncology within the division of hematology/oncology.

1.Why did you become a doctor?

It's all I ever wanted to do.

2. Why did you choose your specialty?

Medical oncology, even back in the day, was an exciting mix of new science and the opportunity to take care of patients with complex problems.

3. What's your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

I’ve been all over the U.S. and lived many places; Charlottesville is number 1 on my list.

4. Where did you grow up?

I grew up in central New Jersey.

5. What's the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

New discoveries and therapies emerge just about every day.

6. Who is your inspiration/hero?

The more I learn about him, the more I am truly amazed by the greatness of Abraham Lincoln.

7. What's your favorite thing about working at UVA?

The opportunity to work with outstanding people.