7 Quick Questions With Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist Rebecca Rieck

There are a lot of ways a pregnancy can become complicated. Sometimes a pre-existing medical condition leads to expected complications. Sometimes twins, or triplets, can make a pregnancy complex. And sometimes there are complications during delivery itself, like preeclampsia.

At UVA Health, maternal-fetal medicine providers like Rebecca Rieck, MD, provide specialized care. Some patients she sees throughout their pregnancies, while others she's introduced to in the middle of an already tense moment. In all instances, her ability to listen to and empathize with her patients helps to guide her care.

Meet a UVA Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist

We asked Rieck our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My patients.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I like building relationships with patients and making them feel like they have understanding and control over their pregnancy.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

In pregnancy it's usually, I think, loss of control or not understanding what's going on.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I run, and I garden and spend time with my husband and dogs.

5. Dogs or cats?

Dog person. Allergic to cats.

6. Last movie you saw? Thumbs up or down?

I don't watch movies. They're too long for me. I don't have the attention span.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

I guess take time to listen. Whether it's to patients or your partner.