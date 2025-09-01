7 Quick Questions With Primary Care Doctor Aeliya Kazmi

As a pediatrician, Aeliya Kazmi, MD, cares for patients of all ages at Bull Run Family Medicine Manassas in Northern Virginia.

Meet a Northern Virginia-Based Primary Care Doctor

We asked Kazmi our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

When my family first moved to the U.S., trying to navigate the healthcare system and get all our records up-to-date was complicated. It was so convoluted and lot of steps were missed.

Trying to make healthcare accessible and trying to make healthcare literacy a routine part of my patients' lives really drives the process forward.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Getting to know my patients and learning about their personal lives. I don't think, "This is not a 55-year-old male with diabetes." I think, "This is a 55-year-old gentleman who just welcomed his first grand baby."

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

Possible unintended harm.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

Looking at the big picture makes little day-to-day worries seem minuscule and minute and a lot more manageable.

5. Dogs or cats?

Cats all the way.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Moana 2. It was a good movie, but I still think the songs from Moana 1 are far superior.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Don't take yourself too seriously.