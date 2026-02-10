7 Quick Questions With Plastic Surgeon Olivia Abbate Ford, MD

Olivia Abbate Ford, MD, is a plastic surgeon at UVA Health Plastic Surgery Manassas. She specializes in breast reconstruction, Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer, and body contouring after childbirth and weight loss.

She also provides facial rejuvenation, including facelifts, blepharoplasty, neck lifts, and rhinoplasty.

Meet a UVA Health Plastic Surgeon

Get to know more about her and her clinical approach in these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I have had incredible mentors throughout my training who have inspired me to deliver the patient care that I would want for a family member. My mentors have always shown me how to deliver compassionate results to patients. I try to emulate their compassionate nature every day.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I have two favorite parts. One is meeting patients and getting to help them recover. The other part is operating. I love getting to sit down and talk with patients and meet their families, but I also love the physical act of operating.

3. What’s the most common question you get from patients?

They often ask me about scarring. I have a very custom approach to each patient and their healing. I work very, very judiciously to take delicate care of their body for the best result possible.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I love to run.

5. Dogs or cats?

I'm a dog person, although I've seen a lot of dog-related injuries, so I'm a cautious dog lover.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Lincoln — big thumbs up.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Be grateful for every day and every opportunity.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Abbate Ford?

Visit her profile page.