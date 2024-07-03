7 Quick Questions With Pediatric Cardiologist Peter Dean

Peter Dean, MD, is a pediatric cardiologist at UVA Health Children's. He starts seeing children before they're even born through techniques like fetal echo. In addition to helping families facing congenital heart defects, he also helps keep student athletes' hearts healthy. As a former multi-sport athlete, he understands how much value these activities can bring to a child’s life.

These early interventions help children with congenital heart defects or acquired heart disease to thrive.

Get to Know a Pediatric Cardiologist

We asked Dean our 7 Quick Questions to get to know him better.

Peter Dean, MD

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I recently heard a great quote from Bryan Stevenson when he came to Charlottesville. He was speaking broadly, but I think it also applies to patient care: “We underestimate the power we have to affirm the dignity and humanity in others.”

2. Favorite part of your job?

Working on a team and watching my patients grow up are pretty great. But “light-up shoes” on 2-5-year-old patients are my absolute favorite.

3. Biggest fear when you're a patient?

I fear the provider won't be willing to ask for help when they don't know something.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I enjoy spending time with my wife and 4 kids. And reading at the end of the night.