7 Quick Questions With Pediatric Gastroenterologist Seth Morrison, MD

Seth Morrison, MD, is a UVA Health pediatric gastroenterologist. He diagnoses and treats children with diseases of the digestive system. Conditions he treats include gastroesophageal reflux, constipation, celiac disease, and liver disease.

Morrison is part of a children’s gastroenterology and GI surgery care team that has been ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.

Meet a UVA Health Pediatric Gastroenterologist

Get to know more about Morrison and his clinical approach in these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

The formative experience of going through fellowship.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

It’s honestly just trying to simplify problems for patients in order to kind of de-stress and alleviate some of the anxiety that develops around certain gastrointestinal problems.

3. How do you alleviate that anxiety for families?

I try to boil it down so we can all come to an understanding about some of the simple steps we can take to improve a child's health.

4. Why did you decide to become a doctor?

I had a desire to help patients restore or maintain their health.

5. Dogs or cats?

I'm a little bit of both a cat and a dog person, but I do side more with dogs and love dogs..

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Hacksaw Ridge, a 2016 war movie by Mel Gibson. It had a very moving message underlying it. Thumbs up.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

There’s a collective wisdom that I gradually absorbed from many exceptional teachers, both from within the fellowship training program that I completed at University of North Carolina and from among the community of pediatric gastroenterologist doctors across the country and the world.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Morrison?

Visit his profile page.