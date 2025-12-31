7 Quick Questions With Orthopedic Surgeon Craig Reigel

Craig A. Reigel, MD, is an orthopedic surgeon and chair of the UVA Culpeper Medical Center Department of Surgery. He cares for people with bone, joint, and muscle conditions, including arthritis and injuries that affect movement and daily activity. He provides both surgical and nonsurgical care, with a focus on helping patients return to the activities they enjoy.

Meet a Northern Virginia-Based Orthopedic Surgeon

We asked Reigel our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My approach is to involve patients in decision-making. I try to be very complete in the description of what their problem is, and then lay out their treatment options and the pluses of minuses of each of those options. So even if they don't have any technical expertise in orthopedics, they can make an informed, intelligent decision about their own care.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Helping patients get back to their pre-injury activity level.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

Not being involved in the decision-making. I like to have all the information. I want someone who is involved in making my life better.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I'm active and enjoy sports — tennis, pickleball, mountain biking. My wife and I like to play pickleball and tennis together. We also enjoy the outdoors — kayaking and hiking.

5. Dogs or cats?

I'm a dog person for the most part. Although my son has a cat that he took in. It was a stray cat and it's a great cat, so I can be a cat person too.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Conclave — thumbs up.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Be yourself. Don't try to go beyond your abilities or what you feel comfortable with. Be your own person.