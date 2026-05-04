7 Quick Questions With OB-GYN Stacy Dehal, MD

Stacy Dehal, MD, is a UVA Health obstetrician-gynecologist. She provides pregnancy and gynecological care, including gynecologic surgery.

Dehal was exposed to the healthcare field from an early age. Her mother was a registered nurse and the family’s circle of friends included doctors and nurses.

Meet a UVA Health OB-GYN

Get to know more about Dehal and her clinical approach in these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I try to speak in layman terms and to listen. I want them to feel like they can tell me anything.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

There are so many good parts. I really do enjoy delivering babies. But the coolest thing I have enjoyed about being in the area for 27 years is bumping into people or meeting new patients who tell me that I delivered them.

3. What’s your biggest fear as a patient?

Bad news.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I'm trying to figure that out! I'm an avid reader and I enjoy walking my dog. I love to travel, but that's hard to do sometimes. I also just started a line dancing class that I like.

5. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Superman. Thumbs up.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Take a breath before you speak.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Dehal?

Visit her profile page.