7 Quick Questions With Obesity Medicine Specialist Catherine Varney

Catherine Varney, DO, is a family medicine doctor with a special focus on obesity medicine. She provides medical treatment to help patients with obesity lose weight and maintain their weight loss over the long term.

Meet an Obesity Medicine Specialist

We asked Varney our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My own personal experience. I wanted to individualize treatment and that's what I'm going to give my patients, too.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Seeing patients succeed and improve their health. It's the best part of my day.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

Being misunderstood or not heard. That's a fear we work to alleviate in our program. A lot of us have personal and a lot of professional experience with treating obesity, and we like to put our patients at ease from the very beginning about that.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I love getting out into the mountains and hiking with my family.

5. Last show you watched? Thumbs up or down?

After Life, a series on Netflix — thumbs up.

6. Dogs or cats?

My husband's a cat person and I'm a dog person, so we just compromised and had kids.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Never compare yourself to anybody else, because there's always going to be somebody prettier than you, smarter than you, and richer than you. So all you can do is your best.