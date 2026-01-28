7 Quick Questions With Obesity Medicine NP Katie George

A nurse practitioner, Katie George, AG-ACNP, specializes in helping patients with obesity. She combines a compassionate approach with evidence-based treatments to help patients achieve and maintain their health goals.

Meet an Obesity Medicine Nurse Practitioner

We asked George our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I learned a lot of gratitude when I did transcultural nursing in Haiti and Jamaica. I saw people who didn't know where their next meal was coming from and who had six family members living in a one-room shack, and they were happy. That taught me to be grateful for everything we have; it can be easy in medicine to forget how much is available to us.

Also strong nurse, nurse practitioner, physician leaders who mentored and encouraged me along the way. If I felt I wasn't good enough, they would say, "No, you are," and push me further.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

When patients tell me their personal stories and we're able to help them. For example, a woman who had a gastric bypass procedure. She had lost weight, but still had a lot of weight to go — through no fault of her own.

Her case is an example of treatment-resistant obesity. It was only when we combined an aggressive surgical procedure with one of the most effective injectable medications on the market and an oral medication that her weight started to trend downward significantly. This whole time, she was doing all the diet and lifestyle modifications we recommended.

She told me that the other day, her small child got stuck on the top of the slide. For the first time, she was able to go up that slide and rescue her child — something she couldn't have done a year ago. She was crying and said, "That's everything."

This why we do this. These are individual people with lives and families. I hear these stories every day and that's what makes me love my work.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

That the provider won't hear and listen to me.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

Not enough. Things I would like to do more: run, work out, play with my kids, play with our dog, going hiking in the fall, and yoga and meditation.

5. Dogs or cats?

100% dogs. We have both, but I just love big squishy dogs. We have an 80 pound boxer at home. I think I'll always have to have a very drooly dog in my house. They bring me too much joy not to.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Minions 4. Our boys were pretty happy with it.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

In medicine, it's easy to beat ourselves up if we didn't know something. And the wisest thing someone ever said to me to me is that tomorrow I'll wake up a little wiser because I went through that experience today.

