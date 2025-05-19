7 Quick Questions With Neurologist Xuemei Huang

Xuemei Huang, MD, is a neurologist and chair of the Department of Neurology at UVA Health. She specializes in diagnosing and treating Parkinson's disorder. Her research is also helping us better understand and treat Parkinson's.

"We are on the verge of having a precise biomarker to diagnose Parkinson’s disease and differentiate it from other disorders that look like Parkinson's," she shares. "I am especially excited that some of my team’s efforts have contributed to a new generation of treatment for Parkinson’s disease that should be available within the next year or so."

Meet a Parkinson's Disease Specialist

We asked Huang our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My mentors in my training years.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Getting to know people, especially patients and the people I work with in my department.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

I don't have to see a doctor often. But my parents are in their 90s. When I take them to see doctors, I worry about overdiagnosis and over-treatment.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I do a Zumba class every evening. It's a treat for myself at the end of the day. No matter how hard my day is, I don't count what I didn't achieve. I count what I finished today, so I can sleep well at night and be the best version of myself tomorrow for my patients and the people I need to serve.

5. Dogs or cats?

Cats because they're easy.

6. Last movie you saw? Thumbs up or down?

It Ends With Us. I love the book, but the movie is different.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

About 15 years ago, someone who truly cared for me said, "If you want to be successful, get rid of your accent." I immediately rejected the idea as racist.

But years later, I realized it's not about getting rid of my accent. It's about improving my communication. I hired a speech coach and spent six months working on my English, breathing, etc., to make me a better communicator.