7 Quick Questions With MS & Demyelinating Disease Specialist Robert Shin

Robert Shin, MD, is director of multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology at UVA Health. He's an expert in diagnosing and treating MS and other demyelinating diseases.

Demyelinating diseases are a group of conditions where your body attacks your nerves' protective covering (called the myelin sheath). Multiple sclerosis is the most well-known of these diseases, but it's not the only one. In fact, other demyelinating diseases are often confused with MS.

Meet a Charlottesville-Based Multiple Sclerosis & Demyelinating Disease Expert

We asked Shin our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Robert Shin, MD

Seeing how much impact treatment can have on people living with MS. When I was in training, the waiting room for the MS clinic was filled with people with walkers and wheelchairs. Today, in the era of MS treatment options, you don't see that. That's been extremely gratifying and motivating.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

When I'm in clinic here at UVA Health, we do it as a team. So 4 or 5 of us are seeing MS patients together in the same space. We can bounce questions off each other, like, "Hey, what do you think might be going on here?" or, "Can you look at this MRI with me?" I've never had that kind of team experience at my previous institutions.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?