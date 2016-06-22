7 Quick Questions: Meet Kim Penberthy

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.
J. Kim Penberthy, PhD, grew up in the beautiful hills of Lewisburg, WV. She joined UVA’s Department of Psychiatry & Neurobehavioral Sciences in 2000.
What did you want to be when you were little?
I wanted to be a ballerina and an astronaut!
What’s your favorite place to travel?
I love to travel to foreign countries where I do not speak the language! I love China and Germany the most.
What’s your favorite thing about Charlottesville?
The people and energy of the college.
What’s the most unhealthy thing you eat?
I love peanut butter filled pretzels!
What’s the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?
Promoting light boxes to help treat cancer-related fatigue.
Why did you choose your specialty?
I love people and love to hear their stories and help them solve their problems.
What’s your favorite thing about working at UVA?
The wonderful people I work with and get to help.
Who’s your inspiration/hero?
My mother, definitely! She was a nurse, a wonderful listener and wise, wise woman. I miss her!
