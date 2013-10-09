7 Quick Questions: Meet Dr. Pamela Mason

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.



Introduce yourself?

I am a cardiologist who specializes in heart rhythm disorders.

Hometown?

Lima, Ohio

Specialty?

Cardiac electrophysiology

Why medicine?

I knew I wanted to be a doctor after volunteering in a hospital as a teenager. I saw physicians taking care of patients, teaching, and doing research. Every day is interesting and rewarding.

Best thing about UVA?

The best thing about UVA Medical Center is the people. We are fortunate to have very skilled physicians, nurses, technologists, and therapists who work collaboratively to get the best results for patients.

Hobbies?

I am very involved in my kids’ activities and schools. I also enjoy playing the piano and reading.

What would you do if you weren't a doctor?

I can’t imagine not being a doctor. However, I love teaching and could see myself as a history professor.