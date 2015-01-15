7 Quick Questions: Meet Dr. Kenneth Liu

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

Kenneth Liu, MD, performs neuro-interventional surgery at the UVA Neurosciences Center. He is the only neurosurgeon in Virginia versed in both endovascular and skull base techniques.

1. What did you want to be when you were little?

Neuro-interventional neurosurgeon Kenneth Liu, MD

My mom tells this story where I was probably 8 and saw some PBS show on some neurosurgeon and I said, "That looks cool; I’ll do that." And after that, anytime an adult asked me, I said brain surgeon. The response was so positive, I thought that was the right answer. When it came time to grow up, that’s the only thing I really knew.

And it’s an amazing field, with so much going on. I feel like the neurosurgery field itself will splinter into more fields. Neuro-interventional surgery, my subspecialty, is quickly becoming its own thing. I love what I do. It’s a lot of fun; there’s a lot of technology and gadgets and new stuff being constantly invented and discovered.

3. What’s your favorite place to travel?

Hawaii. I’ve been to Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Latin America, and I’d like to go to New Zealand and Antarctica.

4. What’s one thing you always have in your fridge?

Dr. Pepper, Devil's Backbone and Tito's Vodka.

5. What’s the most unhealthy thing you eat?

Ramen — the real ramen from Korea and Japan. I think my blood pressure goes up 50 points when I have one, but it’s delicious.

6. What’s the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

I'm in one of those fields that's really exploding. We don’t know about the brain and what we know is really constantly changing. Ten years ago I would say that the majority of aneurysm surgeries were done open and now it's the complete opposite, where a lot of what we do is minimally invasive or less invasive.

Also, stroke is very quickly becoming one of the leading causes of disability and death, so there’s a lot of effort, money and research being put into better treatment and prevention of stroke. It's all very exciting and has the potential to positively affect a lot of patients.

7. Who’s your inspiration/hero?

In no particular order: