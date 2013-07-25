7 Quick Questions: Meet Dr. Jamie Bourque

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

You in one sentence:



Introducing myself for work, my name is Jamie (Jamieson) Bourque, and I am an assistant professor of medicine and radiology in the cardiovascular division and medical director of nuclear cardiology.

Jamie Bourque, MD

Hometown?

I am from Bethesda, Maryland but went to UVA for undergrad and consider Charlottesville home!

Specialty?

Cardiology

Why medicine?

I chose medicine because it provides a unique opportunity for me to balance my love of science and my intellectual curiosity with my desire to interact with lots of people and make a significant impact in their lives.

Best thing about UVA?

The best thing about UVA is the people. My colleagues perform amazing patient care and research but are always supportive and willing to teach me and collaborate.

Hobbies?

My hobbies include playing viola in the Waynesboro Symphony, skiing, scuba diving, cooking, attending UVA sporting events, and spending time with my wife and children.

What would you do if you weren't a doctor?

If I weren't a doctor, I would probably be a teacher, as I love watching students become excited by a new connection they have made. On the other hand, I love technology and might have done something totally different like software design. But I am very happy in my current profession!