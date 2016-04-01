7 Quick Questions: Meet Dr. Bashir

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

Mudhasir Bashir, MBBS, grew up in northern India and joined UVA in 2006. She specializes in geriatric psychiatry.

1. What did you want to be when you were little?

Always a doctor! I come from a family of 20 physicians.

2. What’s your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

The hiking and other outdoor opportunities.

3. What’s the most unhealthy thing you eat?

Chocolate!

4. What’s the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

Alzheimer's disease research.

5. Why did you choose your specialty?

I love the personal stories and experiences of the patients I treat.

6. What’s your favorite thing about working at UVA?

The diverse atmosphere.

7. Who’s your inspiration/hero?

The poet Rumi.