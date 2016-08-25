7 Quick Questions: Meet Matthew Barrett

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

Matthew Barrett, MD, is a neurologist at UVA Medical Center. He specializes in movement disorder, something that his grandmother lived with for 20 years.

1.Why did you become a doctor?

I became a doctor because I wanted to apply my interest in biology and chemistry to helping people.

2. Why did you choose your specialty?

I find neurology endlessly fascinating. Advances in treatment and our understanding of neurological diseases make it a very interesting field in which to practice.

3. What’s your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

It's a great place to raise a family with easy access to the outdoors.

4. Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Midlothian, Virginia.

5. What’s the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

Efforts are underway in Parkinson's disease and Huntington's disease to better understand the progression of these diseases. This research will help to find treatments that slow progression of these diseases.

6. Who is your inspiration/hero?

In spite of living the last 20 years of her life with Parkinson's disease, my grandmother never let it define her. She pursued a number of interests throughout her life and was a positive influence in the lives of many people.

7. What’s your favorite thing about working at UVA?

I work with great people every day.