7 Quick Questions: Meet Carrie Sopata

by Erica Gregory

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

Carrie Sopata, MD, is an OB-GYN at UVA Medical Center. She grew up on the coast of Maine and joined the team at UVA in 2011.

Carrie Sopata

1.Why did you become a doctor?

So many reasons, but the most important is because I want to help people be well and stay well.

2. Why did you choose your specialty?

OB-GYN offers a great mix of primary care and surgery.  Sometimes, I can help patients get better with medicine and sometimes it takes a trip to the operating room. Often times, there is nothing wrong, but I can provide preventive care to make sure they stay well.

3. What’s your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

Charlottesville is a great place to raise a family.  There are so many fun things to do and a great community to engage in.

4. Where did you grow up?

I grew up on the coast of Maine.

5. What’s the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

The most exciting thing happening in OB-GYN is our expanding knowledge of HPV (the Human Papilloma Virus) and its role in cervical and other gynecological cancers. What makes that even more exciting is that we have a vaccine that will prevent many common cancers and precancerous conditions from ever affecting our younger population as they age.

6. Who is your inspiration/hero?

My heroes are women who have come before me and broken through gender stereotypes, paving the way for my dual career as a physician and a mother.

7. What’s your favorite thing about working at UVA?

My favorite thing about working at UVA is my colleagues.  I work with a wonderful group of physicians, physician assistants, midwives and nurses.

