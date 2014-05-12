7 Quick Questions: Meet Cancer Surgeon Dr. Todd Bauer

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

Todd W. Bauer, M.D.

Todd W. Bauer, MD is associate professor of surgery in UVA's Division of Surgical Oncology.

What did you want to be when you were little?

I have always wanted to be a surgeon. My father is a general surgeon and still practicing today (for the past 10 years as a breast surgeon). Ever since I could walk I can remember going into the hospital with my father to "make rounds" on his patients – he worked long hours and this was an opportunity for me to spend a little more time with him. It was inspiring to me how much he loved his work, and how rewarding it was for him to be helping people in that way that he did, and how his patients felt about him.

What’s your favorite place to travel?

Stone Harbor, New Jersey. I grew up going to the beach in Stone Harbor and my family still vacations there every summer.

What’s one thing you always have in your fridge?

Chocolate.

What’s the most unhealthy thing you eat?

Pizza.

What’s the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

Understanding the molecular biology of pancreatic cancer and how we can derive personalized therapies.

Why cancer?

Cancer is a difficult challenge, and with great challenges come great rewards. Cancer affects men and women and people of all ages. The genetic and molecular complexity of cancer makes the field incredibly challenging from a research perspective, and I like a challenge. From a surgical perspective, it is very rewarding to remove a patient’s cancer and give the patient (and care team) hope – and hope is probably the best gift any of us can have.

Who’s your inspiration/hero?

My father has always been my inspiration because of his unwavering devotion to his patients and to the field of medicine – even today at the age of 75.

