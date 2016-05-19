7 Quick Questions: Meet Alana Harrison

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

Alana Harrison, MSN, PNP, grew up an hour outside of Boston and specializes in pediatric neurology.

1. What did you want to be when you were little?

I originally wanted to be a veterinarian, but that might be difficult with my terrible allergies! I am happy to have ended up in pediatrics.

Pediatric neurologist Alana N. Harrison, MSN, PNP

2. What’s your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

The great outdoors are right in the backyard!

3. What’s the most unhealthy thing you eat?

Chocolate, in any form.

4. What’s the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

Research dealing with new medications and administration methods for migraine sufferers.

5. Why did you choose your specialty?

Neurology is a great mix of hands-on examination and detective work in the form of taking each patient's personal history. And of course, being in pediatrics and working with playful, resilient children makes even difficult circumstances a bit lighter.

6. What’s your favorite thing about working at UVA?

The camaraderie and teamwork – you can always find someone willing to help with any given situation.

7. Who’s your inspiration/hero?

My mother, who gave me a terrific example of a working mom, balancing her career and helping others with her love for her family.