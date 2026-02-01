7 Quick Questions With Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist Kristin Atkins, MD

Pregnancy doesn't always go exactly as planned. That's when a maternal fetal medicine specialist (MFM) can step in. Doctors like Kristin Atkins, MD, provide the extra layer of support and high-risk pregnancy care you and your baby (or babies) need.

Atkins manages conditions like preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, premature membrane rupture, and early labor, along with the complications that can come with twins and triplets.

Meet a UVA Health Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist

Get to know more about Atkins and her clinical approach in these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

It's really the experience of watching my mentors and the way that they care for their patients. We often need to have very difficult conversations with people when they're not expecting to have that conversation. Witnessing that in my mentors has given me an opportunity to emulate that in the care that I have for patients.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

We often have moms come to us who are very sick but really want to be mothers. Being able to work with them, care for them during pregnancy, and then see them with their baby in their arms is the best part of what we do.

3. What’s your biggest fear as a patient?

I'm not a very good patient. If I were dealing with something that I know a little bit about but not enough about, there could be a misunderstanding.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I like to meditate and do yoga. I also like to knit because doing things with my hands helps relieve some stress.

5. Dogs or cats?

I love dogs, but I have a cat. My life is too busy to have a dog.

6. Last movie you watched?

Where the Crawdads Sing

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

My dad always says, "You know how to eat an elephant? One bite at a time."

Want to Learn More About Dr. Atkins?

Visit her profile page.