7 Quick Questions With Kidney Specialist Varsha Reddy Pothula Venkata, MD

Varsha Reddy Pothula Venkata, MD, is a kidney specialist at Nephrology Lynchburg.

As a nephrologist, she treats people with kidney disease, kidney injury, and hypertension and electrolyte disorders. She also cares for those who need dialysis.

Meet a UVA Health Kidney Doctor

We asked Venkata our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I admired the approach of one of the nephrologists that I worked with when I was in my medical training. She explained things to the patient in basic terms and translated some of the most complex information into simple terms we use on a daily basis. It shaped how I communicate with patients and made me a better communicator.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

The ongoing relationship with patients.

3. What’s your biggest fear as a patient?

That my concerns won't really be heard.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I enjoy cooking.

5. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

An Indian mythological movie about a god, Hanuman. It was good.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Never be too hard on yourself if you did the best you could.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Venkata?

Visit her profile page.