7 Quick Questions with Joshua Jakum

Joshua Jakum, MD, is a pediatrician in Culpeper. He cares for children in his community from the time they're newborns through young adulthood. By getting to know his patients through preventative care, he hopes to help them achieve better health early in life.

He shared more about what has shaped his approach to patient care, and why community is so important to him.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I came from a rural community, and I recognize that there weren't many physicians where I grew up. An opportunity to live and work and be part of a community makes my job rewarding, and is an opportunity to truly invest in that community's future health.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Anyone who has seen me in the office knows that I am probably a teacher first, and I often joke about how I break open a box of crayons regularly and I draw on the exam table paper as a way to ensure I'm teaching parents and patients. And we get to have some fun with crayons.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

I think my biggest fear is that a physician or provider is not listening to the questions and concerns that I have. And I think that's probably one of the greatest things that drives me. I tell families all the time, "Write your questions down before you come to me. If you think of something afterwards, reach back out to me." I don't want you to walk out and be in that parking lot and say "Oh my gosh, I never got an opportunity to address this." Because whatever is important to you, that makes it important to me.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

So, I actually just became the 261st in the world certified master beekeeper. So, I play with stinging insects for fun. I do a lot of teaching and I'm going to be attending international beekeeping conferences. And I get to enjoy a lot of honey.

5. Dogs or cats?

I am a large dog person. We have a dog right now and he's only 7 pounds. I call him a cat.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Dune 2, and because I love that book. I enjoy talking about books with my patients. I ask kids what's the best book they've been reading and if they have any recommendations for me. I make recommendations, because I think that is one of the most remarkable opportunities to share a good book. So, Dune is one of my all-time favorites.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

I had the opportunity to work with a community pediatrician, and he said, "Be a part of your community and live within the people that you care for. Go to the plays, go to the sporting events, go to the festivals and let people know that you are a part of their community." And I would say that's without a doubt been one of the guiding points of light for me.