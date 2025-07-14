7 Quick Questions With Heart Valve Specialist John Saxon

As a structural and interventional cardiologist, John T Saxon, MD, helps patients who need heart procedures to fix conditions like leaky heart valves and treat certain adult congenital heart diseases. He's also co-director of the UVA Health's Advanced Cardiac Valve Center.

If you have heart valve disease, the idea of a major open-heart surgery can be scary. But using advanced technologies, Saxon and his team can treat aortic, mitral, tricuspid, and pulmonary valve issues without the risk and recovery time of major surgery. “We’ve seen that people feel substantially better after the procedure, and so their quality of life is restored. And that’s really what we’re here for,” says Dr. Saxon.

Meet a Structural and Interventional Cardiology Expert

We asked Saxon our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Modern medicine can bring a lot of distractions. It's always best to have a "North Star" - the patient. What would I need or hope for if I were a patient in this situation? Most of the time, the answer to that question is not whatever is demanding your attention with the loudest volume at that moment.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

The bond we form with patients and families. They come to us in critical moments; in many cases, their clinic visit or procedure is one of the most important days of their lives. The trust they instill in us is sacred.

3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?

A shared hospital room with someone who likes 24-hour news channels.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

Running, reading, hiking, basketball, hanging with family. Not in that order.