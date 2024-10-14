7 Quick Questions With Heart Doctor Oliver Monfredi

Oliver Monfredi, MD, specializes in helping people with heart rhythm problems. These include heart palpitations, or rapid heartbeat, and light-headedness and fainting related to slow heart rhythms.

Get to Know This Heart Doctor

We asked Monfredi our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Oliver Monfredi, MD

Coming from a family of non-medical people and understanding how patients really see their interactions with physicians. I always try not to assume a degree of understanding in somebody who is non-medical, which would be unfair to assume. I think that helps with my communication with patients on a day-to-day basis.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

The privilege of being able to look after patients, to have them trust you, and to foster a relationship with them over many years.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

Going in and being given a diagnosis where nobody can really help.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I run a lot. We have a little terrier who runs every mile with me. I like to cycle. And I'm fortunate to have two wonderful little girls who could bring a smile to anybody's face.